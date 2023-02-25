Humility is key to conflict resolution

It has now been a year since Russia invaded Ukraine. Within four months, eight million Ukrainians had been displaced. By February of this year, another eight million had fled the country. As millions of refugees flooded into neighboring countries, the United Nations labeled it the fastest-growing humanitarian crisis since World War II.
Many Americans, looking on from thousands of miles away, are thinking, “What’s it all about?” Why would one supposedly civilized nation invade another? Russian President Vladimir Putin called the action a “special military operation” aimed at the “demilitarization” and “denazification” of Ukraine, which he claimed was governed by neo-Nazis.
One American historian said Putin’s ideas amounted to imperialism — wherein one nation attempts to dominate another and gain control over its political or economic systems. A British journalist claimed Putin was guilty of historical revisionism. In other words, it is an attempt to revise history in favor of one’s own point of view.
We don’t have the luxury of peering inside President Putin’s soul or read his mind. We may have opinions about what motivates him, but do we know for sure?
James addressed the issue of personal conflict when he asked, “What causes fights and quarrels among you?” Then he answered his own question with insights that are hardly flattering about human nature.
He wrote, “Don’t they come from your desires that battle within you? You desire but do not have, so you kill. You covet but you cannot get what you want, so you quarrel and fight” (James 4:1-2 NIV). He went on to challenge us to examine our motives, and to ask for God’s help in resolving our differences.
Most of us do not have the wisdom or ability to resolve international conflicts. However, we can reduce tensions between ourselves and others. Humility is part of the process. Admitting we don’t have all the answers may help us listen to others and try to understand their point of view.
What conflicts can you help to resolve? Peace in the world begins with peace in families and between neighbors.
