I am joining my colleagues in a bipartisan call for local Unemployment Insurance Agency (UIA) offices to open immediately.
At this point, the people are demanding it. They sometimes drive hours to get the help that countless phone calls, emails and unattended chat rooms are not providing them. Instead of finding help, though, Michiganders are stuck, with their noses pressed against the glass, staring at empty cubicles that could safely house our qualified agents.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, you put the people in this position when you chose to manage the COVID-19 crisis all by yourself. Single-handedly, you brought an end to all normal human activity in the state of Michigan.
Early on, I stood with you because we did not understand the scope of the pandemic.
With your executive orders, over a million paychecks came to a screeching halt. Without help, there would be no way for Michiganders to put bread on the table. You changed the unemployment insurance claim rules to include those affected most by the stay-at-home orders — I applauded these changes and, in fact, wrote a bill to codify the rules that worked the best.
You took away people’s livelihoods, you promised them you’d take care of them through the crisis, then you broke that promise to over a half a million people who were out of work. I’m not so certain that the word scandalous is too strong for this debacle.
The department points a finger of blame at your predecessor but hasn’t repaired the problem after several recent demands to do so. The Legislature just passed a bill that would allow you to hire 500 more agents to get us through this mess and it is my hope you will at least work with the Legislature on this one.
The Department of Treasury has a clean record of every person that pays income taxes in Michigan. How in the world is it that the UIA, a department that you manage as the governor of Michigan, can’t verify an individual who is employed and pays taxes in the state of Michigan?
The people of Michigan deserve much better — and they deserve answers. They’re afraid for their families because they are being ignored by the very government that put them into this untenable position.
I have four staff members in my office alone working overtime to find answers for constituents. The best we can offer these frustrated and frightened residents is a position in a UIA queue line that nobody seems to have a handle on.
No more waiting for a phone call. No more waiting for an email. Gov. Whitmer: You have it within your power to safely open local UIA branches, look people in the eye, and give them the help they need.
While the Legislature stands ready to help, you chose this crisis path alone. On behalf of all the families who are hurting, fix the unemployment system now.
