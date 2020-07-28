There’s a wonderful, painful, glorious story in the New Testament about Paul and his teammate Silas and their ministry Philippi. It was Paul’s first venture into Europe after considerable preaching and teaching in Asia Minor.
For several days, a female slave who was possessed by an evil spirit, followed them around, saying things like: “These men are servants of the Most High God, who are telling you the way to be saved” (Acts 16:17 NIV). Although what she said was true, it was annoying because one prefers that unsolicited testimonies come from credible sources, not people known to be filled with shady and sinister spirits.
When Paul commanded the spirit to come out of her, it did. Good news, right? Not to the slave’s owners, who counted on her to earn a lot of money for them by telling fortunes. They stirred up a crowd who seized Paul and Silas and brought them before the authorities. The slave owners accused the missionaries of stirring up trouble, so the magistrate had them beaten and thrown into jail.
Now here’s where the story gets really interesting. “About midnight, Paul and Silas were praying and singing hymns to God, and the other prisoners were listening to them” (Acts 16:25). The reason that is so interesting is two-fold. First, you don’t expect prisoners who have been beaten to sing at midnight or any other time. Second, the other prisoners were paying attention to Paul and Silas’ behavior. They were not cursing; they were praying. They were not complaining; they were singing.
No wonder Chuck Swindoll called Paul “a man of grace and grit.” It takes both grace and grit to respond so positively after being treated so negatively.
What a lesson for you and me. Two observations: Just as the other prisoners were watching, our friends and neighbors are watching us. And the other observation, question really: What do they see and hear? Cursing or praying? Complaining or singing?
May God give us the grace and grit to praise him even when life gets tough.
EDITOR’S NOTE: The Rev. Ron McClung, a former pastor of Owosso Wesleyan Church, now living in Indianapolis, Indiana, currently serves as the assistant general secretary for the denomination.
