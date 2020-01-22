After farming families throughout the area were hit hard by brutal weather in 2019, they were dealt a second big blow at the end of the year when the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) proposed new permitting rules for livestock farms that will do widespread harm to our agricultural industry.
These new regulations – which will go into effect in April unless the governor decides to pull back – would force farmers who have complied with environmental and state standards for years into non-compliance.
This is serious enough to force some of our family farms out of business. That’s because the new rules for Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations will require farms to expand manure pits that comply with current regulations. This is likely to cost thousands of dollars – a stretch for struggling farming families who are already dealing with adverse weather, low commodity prices and market uncertainty.
While aimed at permitted livestock farmers, the new regulations are expected to have a remarkably adverse effect on the entire industry – hurting farmers who raise animals or crops for livestock feed, farmers who use the valuable nutrients in manure to grow crops for food, fiber and fuel, as well as the service providers who support the agricultural industry.
I have spoken to Clinton and Gratiot county farmers who have voiced their concerns to the governor and officials with EGLE. Sadly, most came away with the impression that the administration listened politely, but only with the intention of brushing them off and moving forward with the rules. This is simply inexcusable.
Our farmers have a proven track record of working proactively to protect the environment.
They follow the rules and practice good environmental stewardship to protect the quality of our precious natural resources.
We should be looking for more ways to support our farmers – not placing unnecessary burdens on them by changing these permitting requirements.
I urge the governor to listen to the concerns of our farmers and work with them to implement science-based standards that balance environmental protection and economic realities.
— State Rep. Graham Filler of DeWitt is serving his first term in the Michigan House representing residents of Clinton and Gratiot counties. A former assistant attorney general, he now serves as chair of the House Judiciary Committee.
