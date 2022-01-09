The late author and motivational speaker Zig Ziglar said, “You cannot make the situations in life, but you can tailor make the attitudes to fit those situations before they arise.”
I thought about that in relation to the new year. We’re only a week into it, so it’s not too late to think about how we want things to be different in 2022.
Suppose Ziglar was right. Suppose we could face each day with a new attitude. Baseball Hall of Fame player Stan Musial apparently believed that. One day when Musial was playing for the St. Louis Cardinals, a teammate came into the clubhouse whistling. He turned to Stan and said, “I feel great. My home life is happy I’m in a groove. I feel like I’m going to get two hits today. Ever feel like that, Stan?”
Musial smiled at him and said, “Every day!”
Maybe you haven’t come to the point where you feel that positive every day, but why not begin to think more positively about what you can do and how you can treat others?
How we think and the attitudes we allow to prevail in our minds will affect the way we behave, but sometimes it works the other way around: How we behave influences our thinking.
Dr. William Glasser, known as the creator of vhoice theory and author of teality therapy, believed that we could change our attitudes by changing our behavior. He said, “If you want to change attitudes, start with a change in behavior. In other words, begin to act the part, as well as you can, of the person you would rather be, the person you most want to become. Gradually, the old fearful person will fade away.”
If you wait to “feel inspired” to change, you might wait a long time.
The apostle Paul said, “Be transformed by the renewing of your mind” (Romans 12:2 NIV). Obviously, he had some sort of change in mind.
Why not join me in asking God to help us in this new year to work on both our attitudes and behavior?
With his help and our resolve, I believe we can make 2022 better than ever.
— The Rev. Ron McClung, a former pastor of Owosso Wesleyan Church and former assistant general secretary for the denomination, is retired and resides in Owosso.
