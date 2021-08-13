Candidates ignore female voters at their peril: Women have outvoted men since 1980. Census data shows that nearly 10 million more women than men cast ballots in the 2020 elections.
But when it comes to another form of political participation — giving money to candidates — it’s men who take the lead. Men gave more money than women to candidates in statewide elections for executive offices such as attorney general and secretary of state, between 2001 and 2020.
Men contribute more financially overall in statewide races, creating a large gender gap in political voice. This disparity exists in primary and general elections, across both political parties, and is seen in the most recent election cycle from 2017 to 2021.
Helping candidates win through campaign contributions is a way to influence their policies once they’re in office. Indeed, some political science research finds that elected officials are more responsive to their donors than to other Americans.
State officeholders attract less public attention than the president and members of Congress, but the work of these officeholders has profound effects on people’s lives.
Secretaries of state, for example, administer state voting laws and elections, an increasingly high-profile and controversial role. State attorneys general make sure state laws are enforced. And they often work together to collectively challenge federal policies from Obamacare to immigration.
A study, done in collaboration with OpenSecrets, found that from 2001 to 2020, female donors gave just 23% of general election contributions in statewide races for offices such as attorney general and secretary of state. Men donated 77%.
The gender gap is not symmetric across the two major political parties. Women are a larger percentage of contributors to Democrats than Republicans in statewide races for offices such as attorney general and secretary of state, as is the case in congressional and gubernatorial races.
In some of the primary contests, women are at parity with men as a proportion of contributors to Democrats. But overall, women constitute fewer than half of donors and provide less than half of the money raised by Democratic statewide candidates.
The underrepresentation of female donors may contribute to the underrepresentation of women among statewide elected officials. Because women disproportionately give to female statewide executive candidates, the low percentage of women among donors disproportionately harms female candidates: More female donors means more resources for female candidates.
Resources are especially scarce for candidates who are women of color. There is a dearth of women of color in statewide executive positions, despite the election of Vice President Kamala Harris and record-setting numbers of women of color serving in Congress and state legislatures. No Black woman or Native American woman has ever won the office of governor in any state.
The current number of female governors — eight — is one less than the historic high, first achieved in 2004. Without any major-party women among gubernatorial nominees in the two states with elections in 2021, no women will be elected governor this year.
Female statewide executive candidates are less likely to finance their own campaigns and women raise more money from small contributions than men.
According to several female candidates and political practitioners, men are more likely than women to have personal relationships with wealthy donors and access to networks of contributors; and donors and other political gatekeepers may believe, falsely, that women won’t be successful candidates, making fundraising harder for them.
Women have closed many long-standing political participation gaps such as volunteering in campaigns and contacting public officials. Gains in women’s educational and labor force opportunities have expanded women’s personal resources in terms of income and civic skills, facilitating women’s political giving. And women’s organizations and networks such as EMILY’s List, View PAC and Higher Heights have mobilized women to donate on a regular basis.
With the persistence of inequalities in earnings due to gender and race, and challenges wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic, the future of women’s giving is unclear. But as the 2022 election unfolds, observers can watch for whether women give — and not just whether women run.
