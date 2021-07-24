The story that grabbed headlines this week was Shiawassee County commissioners’ eye-popping call to use COVID-19 federal relief money — intended to help local governments and business deal with the effects of the pandemic — to pay not just county employees, but also its elected officials, so called “hazard pay.”
As a result, elected officials and highly placed department heads gorged on $5,000, $10,000, $12,500 and $25,000 bonuses, while regular Joes each took home less than $1,000 net after all was said and done. The question remains whether the elected officials and department heads should have taken anything at all. Most say “No.”
Like pigs at a trough, the slop was not distributed evenly. Boss Hogg (bord Chairman Jeremy Root, R-District 5), his consigliere and fixer-in-fact if not in name (County Coordinator Brian Boggs), and other cronies at the center of the feeder, got the most. Root and Boggs made sure the money went immediately to bank accounts so no one could be forced by public opinion to give it back.
The legal advice supporting this bad judgment call appeared to come from none other than Ryan Painter, sole applicant for county attorney and specialist in closed meetings under the Open Meetings Act. Painter has taken his fat, one-sided contract with the county to a Saginaw law firm and leveraged himself a position as an estate planner because that is his specialty, not municipal law.
At the same meeting, the commissioners, at Boggs’ helpful suggestion, also voted to prepay some of the county’s retainer fees to Painter in advance with the COVID relief money. “Is this an example of greasing palms, mom?” At this point, the commissioners’ room must have smelled like a rendering plant. Every now and then I have to Google my location to make sure I am not in Hazzard County (or Wayne).
Boss Hogg is adamant the commissioners had every right to spend the COVID grant as they wished. The legal right to spread the money around among employees and elected officials may have been in place, but it still was not the right thing to do. Discretion may be abused, and here it clearly has been. Why should the county finance director and the county coordinator get $25,000 each for balancing the budget and bringing fiscal reform to the county as the Boss reports? Isn’t that their job? Do we subtract $25,000 from their salaries if they do not do these things each year?
Except for the health director, his department and other front-line workers, exactly how did anyone perform above and beyond their expected job description? As far as the commissioners are concerned, how can doubling an elected officials’ salary be justified? Root says personal risk or discomfort was a factor? He and Commissioner Cindy Garber, R-District 6, refused to wear a mask during commissioner meetings.
Now they get money for that?
If anyone deserves hazard pay it should be front-line workers, which I assume would comprise mostly health department and Sheriff’s Office employees. If these people are to be rewarded, it should be with a fixed pool of funds on a percentage basis according to their salaries. On the other hand, a better use for these COVID funds would have been to pay down the delinquent pension fund or put the money back into the public health.
We have members of this board of commissioners who, in my opinion, are well on their way to becoming cartoonishly corrupt public figures with unchecked power, and who have secured the placement of support personnel in our local county government who work hard to protect the political machine created for their mutual benefit. This board exhibits patronage and cronyism that would make a Chicago politician green with envy.
For example, the only elected department head who is not a Republican got $2,500 (Drain Commissioner Tony Newman); all the rest got $12,500 except Sheriff Brian BeGole who got $25,000. Many folks serve on city councils, village boards, township boards, school boards, etc., for little or no compensation and for the right reasons. Not so with these trough-feeders.
The takeaway from this week’s sideshow is, in my opinion, that Boss Root, Commissioner Brandon Marks, R-District 4, consigliere and fixer Boggs, and county-attorney-in-name-only Painter are the figures to watch in this reeking morass we call county government. As citizens, our choices are limited: get this situation under control by electing new officials and dogging the ones we have in the meantime as Thursday’s editorial suggests, or move out of the county.
It’s embarrassing to live here.
