President (Donald) Trump has kept his promise to fight for a better deal for our state.
This new trade agreement is a win for agriculture and manufacturing that opens new markets for Michigan farmers and creates more opportunities for Michigan-made goods.
The economy is strong right now with low unemployment and raising wages, and I believe Michigan workers will continue to thrive under this new agreement because they’re the best in the world.
U.S. Rep. John Moolenaar
Michigan 4th District
