Today, Americans are thankful that Iran’s attack was a failure and that all of the brave men and women serving our nation are safe.
President Donald Trump has made it clear that there will be consequences when Iran and its proxies kill Americans and he will do what is right to protect the American people. I support his announcement today to place additional sanctions on Iran and his decision last week to carry out the airstrike against Qassem Soleimani.
Soleimani worked with terrorists to kill and maim hundreds of American servicemembers and he was meeting with the group that attacked our embassy in Baghdad.
For decades, he helped plan attacks on innocent people around the world.
In the past three months, President Trump and the U.S. military have successfully brought to justice Soleimani and ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.
The world is safer with these evil men removed and they will never be able to harm innocent people again.
