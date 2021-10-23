Our nation lost a great public servant this week when Gen. Colin Powell passed away at the age of 84 due to complications from COVID-19. He was the first African-American national security adviser, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and secretary of state.
I liked many things about him: his rise from humble beginnings, his spirit of public service and his humility. Although he served in the upper echelons of military and political life, he seemed to keep his ego in check.
I also liked many of the things he said. For instance, he advised: “If you are going to achieve excellence in big things, you develop the habit in little matters. Excellence is not an exception; it is a prevailing attitude.”
That is a biblical attitude. In one of his parables, Jesus talked about a man who went on a journey. While he was away, he entrusted his wealth to some of his servants. Two servants invested what he gave them and earned a good return. The third buried the money, gaining nothing.
When the master returned, he told each man who invested the money, “Well done, good and faithful servant! You have been faithful with a few things; I will put you in charge of many things” (Matthew 25:23 NIV).
Powell spoke of excellence and Jesus spoke of faithfulness. Both spoke of doing well with smaller assignments and consequently earning larger ones.
Powell also said, “Always focus on the front windshield and not the rearview mirror.” This is similar to the apostle Paul’s statement: “One thing I do: Forgetting what is behind and straining toward what is ahead, I press on toward the goal to win the prize for which God has called me heavenward in Christ Jesus” (Philippians 3:13-14).
Looking back and remembering failures can lead to discouragement. Looking back and focusing on successes can lead one to rest on laurels and fail to put forth the effort required to continue succeeding.
As we remember Colin Powell, let’s focus on his attitudes of excellence and forward-thinking.
— The Rev. Ron McClung, a former pastor of Owosso Wesleyan Church and former assistant general secretary for the denomination, is retired and resides in Owosso.
