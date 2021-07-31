On July 22-24, I visited our nation’s southern border in the Rio Grande Valley of Texas to meet with law enforcement officials there and see firsthand what is happening on the border.
The sad truth is the Biden Administration’s policies are not working, and there is a crisis currently occurring as thousands of immigrants illegally cross the border each day. The whole situation is unsustainable and threatens our nation’s public safety, while also being unfair to hardworking people who legally come to the United States.
In Michigan, it can be difficult to understand how the situation on the southern border affects our state, but law enforcement members I spoke with said the crisis on the southern border has forced Customs and Border Patrol to relocate agents away from the northern border and move them there.
Additionally, law enforcement has said that fentanyl and other deadly drugs cross the U.S./Mexico border and then spread throughout the country, including Michigan.
This worsens the opioid epidemic in our communities and we should do more to prevent this flow of deadly drugs from Mexico.
Right now, it is the drug cartels and human traffickers who are benefitting the most from this crisis.
While law enforcement is overwhelmed handling the influx of migrants, the agents are pulled away from stopping the cartels sending illegal drugs across the border. The cartels and human traffickers also charge migrants expensive prices for helping them cross the border and then they use the money they are paid to expand their criminal activities.
Lastly, the cartels and traffickers assault helpless women and children during the dangerous journey to the southern border.
All of this has been made worse by President Biden’s policies.
His decision to end the “Remain in Mexico” policy has created an endless flow of people illegally crossing the border. Many people who cross the border now are hoping they will be caught because they know they will be released in the United States.
In fact, it was reported on July 27 that about 50,000 people who crossed the border illegally have been released into the United States without a court date.
Between mid-March and mid-July, another 16,000 people ignored the 60-day reporting window they were given and failed to show up. Perpetuating this broken status quo does incentivizes more people to make the dangerous trip to illegally cross the border.
We must secure the border and implement policies that fix the broken immigration system. When I was in Texas, the officers I spoke with said people are coming from more than 150 countries all over the world, and not just Central America, to cross the border.
All the people coming want a better life, but one of the things that sets our country apart is justice and the rule of law. We must uphold our nation’s laws and make sure those who come to our country legally are treated fairly.
We know our country benefits from the contributions of legal immigrants who want to pursue the opportunities our country has to offer.
I, along with most Americans, have an immigrant story of my own. My grandfather legally came here from the Netherlands to build a new life and enjoy the freedoms of our great nation. We must enforce the law, secure the border, and keep criminals out, while providing opportunities for those who want to work hard and legally pursue the American dream.
Congressman John Moolenaar represents Michigan’s Fourth Congressional District, which is all of Clare, Clinton, Gladwin, Gratiot, Isabella, Mecosta, Midland, Missaukee, Ogemaw, Osceola, Roscommon, Shiawassee, and Wexford counties, and parts of Montcalm and Saginaw counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.