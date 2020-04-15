Dear Gov. Gretchen Whitmer,
We write to express our serious concerns with the most recent iteration of your “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order (Executive Order 2020-42). These concerns echo many being voiced in our communities and ones that you are currently hearing.
The COVID-19 pandemic is a nearly unprecedented public health emergency. You were right to issue your initial executive order to slow the spread of the virus in an effort to “flatten the curve.”
You also are well within your rights and authorities as governor — while working with the state legislature and within the bounds of the Constitution — to issue directives and guidance that you feel best serves our state.
Unfortunately, your latest order is far too restrictive and includes provisions that seem arbitrary and internally inconsistent. For example, within individual stores some entire sections are closed, while customers can still access other areas of the same building. Some prohibited activities that never require close contact with other individuals during normal operations are now prohibited entirely.
We believe there is a better approach. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — in fulfilling its defined federal constitutional duties — has issued clear guidance to mitigate the transmission of the virus, guidance that was developed by health experts. By following this guidance businesses can ensure people remain six feet apart, properly sanitize, set up sneeze guards and protective barriers, promote proper handwashing and cleaning techniques for their employees, while also protecting customers with similar guidelines.
Individuals can practice proper social distancing and mitigation techniques while avoiding activities that jeopardize the health of themselves or others. If businesses fail to establish and enforce proper social distancing or if citizens’ actions begin to endanger each other, then the state could take additional well-defined action. But most people recognize the dangers of coronavirus and will act responsibly.
Instead of needlessly shutting down large sectors of the economy and further restricting the lives of residents, we believe amending Executive Order 2020-42 can achieve our shared goal of protecting public health while also beginning the slow process of resuscitating our economy.
Paul Mitchell
Michigan 10th District
Fred Upton
Michigan 6th District
Tim Walberg
Michigan 7th District
Bill Huizenga
Michigan 2nd District
John Moolenaar
Michigan 4th District
Jack Bergman
Michigan 1st District
