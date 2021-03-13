The life of a shepherd is lonely. As if that weren’t enough, young Patrick’s only companions, beside the sheep, were hunger and nakedness. Not just a shepherd, but rather a shepherd-slave, he was helpless to change his circumstances.
As his stomach growled with hunger and his body shivered from lack of clothing, he must have remembered his home, where he was both well-fed and adequately clothed. Looking forward to a classical education and a career, he was one of many young men taken captive when raiders swept up the west coast of Britain and took thousands of prisoners.
In a slave market in Ireland, King Miliucc purchased him and set him to work in the hills, tending sheep. Like many others in difficult circumstances, he turned to prayer. He prayed constantly during the daylight hours and in the night as well.
After six years of miserable isolation, he had grown from a boy into a man. One night in a vision, he heard a voice: “Your hungers are rewarded. You are going home.”
The voice continued: “Your ship is ready.”
He was far from the sea, but according to biographer Thomas Cahill, Patrick walked two hundred miles, reaching the southeastern coast of Ireland. There a ship was loading cargo. The captain was reluctant to accept him on board, but finally the sailors beckoned him to join them. He eventually reached his homeland, where his family welcomed him.
After some time, he had another vision in which he heard the voice of a multitude begging him to return to Ireland. Long story short, he entered a monastery and prepared to be ordained a priest and eventually a bishop. St. Patrick’s return to Ireland as a missionary is well-known.
What would have happened if he had not prayed? In this season of St. Patrick’s Day, we could do worse than follow his example of prayer. As Jesus said: “Ask and it will be given to you; seek and you will find; knock and the door will be opened to you” (Luke 11:9 NIV).
— The Rev. Ron McClung, a former pastor of Owosso Wesleyan Church and former assistant general secretary for the denomination, is retired and resides in Owosso.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.