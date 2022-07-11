Owosso, MI (48867)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 83F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then becoming mostly clear after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 65F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.