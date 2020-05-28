Owosso, MI (48867)

Today

Mostly cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Low 61F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Low 61F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.