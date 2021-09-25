You can hardly enter any grocery store or big-box store these days without passing colorful displays of pumpkins and chrysanthemums, inviting you to decorate your home inside and out with the symbols of fall.
Quietly this week, summer slipped off-stage, and autumn took its place. Those who calculate these things tell us it occurred precisely at 7:21 p.m. on September 22, but you may not have noticed. It was a silent exchange.
However, there are signs that autumn is here. As I drive around the countryside, I see brown, dry fields of corn that, to my non-professional eyes, look ready for harvesting. The same goes for the fields of soybeans.
The farmers know when crops are ready, when they have reached the proper point of moisture or dryness.
It’s very scientific, but farmers also have to be blessed with a lot of patience while they wait for the crops to arrive at their peak for harvesting.
Maybe I’m only speaking for myself, but we tend to take the gathering of crops for granted. Most of us did not grow up on farms, so the extent of our understanding may be that when we want the fresh produce we enjoy so much, we simply go to the supermarket or stop by the roadside stand.
The psalmist, who lived in an age when a much larger percentage of people were involved in planting, cultivating, and harvesting products, said, “The land will yield its harvest, and God, our God, will bless us” (Psalm 67:6 NIV).
We appropriately give God praise for the food we eat, but I love how he works in partnership with the farmers who do the hard work of producing the crops. Depending on the cycles of sunshine, rain, and the inherent qualities of seeds to produce, agricultural workers labor diligently to bring it all to fruition.
So, with all due respect for the hard-working farmers, we can say with Neander, the German hymn-writer, “Ponder anew what the Almighty can do.”
Enjoy the fruits of this year’s harvest.
— The Rev. Ron McClung, a former pastor of Owosso Wesleyan Church and former assistant general secretary for the denomination, is retired and resides in Owosso.
