Of course the issues were different. The country was different, its role in the world was different. The means of communication were different, the methods of transportation were different. Even the diversions were different; there were dance halls and vaudeville and a World Series where the Cleveland Indians prevailed over the Brooklyn Robins.
But there was this: In 1920, the leading presidential candidate did not campaign among crowds at all.
A century ago — when the post-World War I flu pandemic clearly had passed its peak danger and wasn’t much of a campaign issue at all — Warren G. Harding didn’t venture into packed hotel ballrooms, held no rallies, appeared at no rope lines.
He stayed at home and bid the voters to visit him in Marion, Ohio. It was the last of the four front-porch campaigns, and the way he ran against Gov. James M. Cox of Ohio may be the precursor of the way former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr. is forced to run against President Donald J. Trump this fall.
The contours of presidential politics 2020 already have been altered. Nine states postponed their primaries. The parties can’t be sure they can hold their summertime nominating conventions. The financial crash endangers campaign fundraising, and in any case, glittery events to rake in money are out of the question.
Just weeks ago the political world was dominated by the campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination, and the struggle between Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont was the principal topic in political circles and on cable television. That fight has become the undercard.
Biden is gasping for airtime, stumbled in an appearance on “The View,” issued a bland video from his basement and was overshadowed even in his own campaign by a far more compelling video appearance by his onetime chief of staff Ron Klain, who asked why the Trump administration had dismantled the pandemic response operation he built in the White House in the Barack Obama years.
Presidents always emerge as the major figure in times of crisis; nobody paid much mind to Gov. Alf Landon of Kansas in 1933 as President Franklin Delano Roosevelt struggled to steer the country out of the Great Depression, much as nobody worried much about Sen. Barry Goldwater’s views about the Cuban Missile Crisis.
Trump remains where he has been since the early months of the 2016 presidential campaign and into his White House years: at the center of every conversation, every debate, every seminar in the American presidency, every conference (even by Zoom) on the nature and future of American politics. His televised appearances spawn more news than any event anywhere. And though his highest approval ratings remain the lowest of any president’s since polling began, they are inching toward the important 50 percent mark in several of them and have surpassed that level in the Harris Poll, which generally has been more favorable to the president.
Meanwhile his opponents wonder, as they once did about the mythological Waldo, where is Joe Biden?
The editorial pages of The Wall Street Journal said Biden had become “a junior partner of the congressional wing of his party,” no compliment from that corner.
Now he is facing the prospect of running for president less like FDR than like Harding, conducting a 2020 version of the 1920 campaign that Harding ran from his front porch.
The Biden and Harding campaigns have political nostalgia, which is why Harding deliberately sought to employ an image from the Garfield campaign of 1880 while utilizing the radio technology of 1920.
“A huge theme of the Harding front-porch campaign was that in a period of turbulence, he presented a portrait of the serenity of the good old days,” said Phillip Payne, a St. Bonaventure University historian and author of “Dead Last: The Public Memory of Warren G. Harding’s Scandalous Legacy,” published in 2009.
A front-porch campaign — also conducted by Benjamin Harrison in 1888 and William McKinley in 1896 — has attributes Biden might consider in his makeshift studio. He cannot summon large crowds to Wilmington, of course, because people can’t travel and can’t assemble on his lawn. But he could set out his views, announce his running mate, mount a verbal offensive against the president, and even deliver his non-convention acceptance speech.
“It could work,” said Jeffrey Bourdon, a University of Southern Mississippi historian. “It is a technique tried only four times, but there never has been a candidate who tried it who lost.”
