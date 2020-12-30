Public funds should go to public schools, period. We’re very disappointed in the outcome. Michigan’s public schools are open to all students and need resources to ensure equitable outcomes for kids across the state.
Public funds should go to public schools, not unaccountable for-profit or private schools. While we’re not pleased with how this case played out — especially as Justice Markman’s position in this decision comes just three days before he leaves office — we want to thank Justices McCormack, Bernstein and Cavanagh for standing on the side of public funding for public education and Court of Claims Judge Cynthia Stephens, who got it right the first time with her decision.”
— David Hecker, president of AFT Michigan and Paula Herbart, president of the MEA after the Michigan Supreme Court reached a 3-3 deadlock on a case that determined whether state funds could go to nonpublic schools. The deadlock means the lower court decision in the Court of Appeals will stand.
