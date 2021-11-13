We’ve been warned! We need to start our Christmas shopping earlier this year.
At least, that’s what we’re being told. Due to supply chain problems, some items are getting harder to find and may take longer to get here.
A few years ago, we ordered a Christmas gift for one of our granddaughters and we thought we had allowed plenty of time for it to arrive. Then an email came, telling us the item would take longer than we thought. It might not arrive before Christmas. Actually, it didn’t come until January. Why? It had to come all the way from China! We didn’t realize that when we ordered it.
Fortunately, our granddaughter was gracious in accepting a late gift.
One 90-year-old woman decided that Christmas shopping was just too difficult. So, she decided to write checks and send one to each family member or friend to whom she wanted to give a gift. On each card she wrote “Buy your own present.”
Christmas came and went with a flurry of activity. Some time after the holiday, she cleaned off her desk. Under some papers she found all the checks she had forgotten to place in the cards she sent!
I don’t criticize her because it could have happened to me. I sometimes jokingly say, “At home under a pile of books and papers I have a desk.”
Dwight L. Moody was a very successful Christian minister who lived many years ago, established institutions to train others for ministry, and led many people to faith in Christ. He was also a humble person. He said, “Right now I’m having so much trouble with D. L. Moody that I don’t have time to find fault with the other fellow.”
That’s a good reminder to cut everybody a little slack as we approach the holiday season. As the apostle Paul said: “Be kind to each other, tenderhearted, forgiving one another, just as God through Christ has forgiven you” (Ephesians 4:32 NLT).
It will go a long way toward making the season bright.
— The Rev. Ron McClung, a former pastor of Owosso Wesleyan Church and former assistant general secretary for the denomination, is retired and resides in Owosso.
