A recent edition of the Miami Herald showcased a fascinating episode of the Discovery Channel’s “Shark Week” series. The film documents a troop of seals converging on a shark, three times their size and driving it from their colony. Perhaps not coincidentally, the big trending story in that day’s Herald was the success of a sweeping populist movement in Puerto Rico, finally driving their governor, Ricardo Rossello, from office.
It seems Gov. Rossello played fast and loose with disaster funds sent to stem the devastation of Hurricane Marie in 2017. Recently, a number of his circle (friends, lobbyists, department chiefs) were arrested and charged with embezzling $15.5 million. More than 45 public officials have resigned or have been fired since he became governor.
In June, his chief financial officer admitted the country’s treasury department had been run by an “institutional mafia” for years. To the general citizenry of Puerto Rico, none of this was news. The clamor for Rossello’s impeachment had been building for some time, but still the governor hung on, defiant.
Finally something occurred, a tipping point, that brought tens of thousands to their feet: correspondence was published that exposed his true feelings for his fellow man. Among these opinions, shared with his cronies, were profane, demeaning judgments about the common people and cruel, mocking jokes about the hurricane causalities. That was the last straw that got the people into the streets.
As a social scientist, the most interesting point is this: It wasn’t the governor’s hubris and corruption that brought him down — it was his being unmasked as a psychopath, a man pretending to be fully human.
This aberration has no empathy or concern for others, but a clever one can masquerade as a feeling human and employ lies and deception to garner power and wealth. Whether their realm is business or politics, they are addicted to power and care not whom they hurt in its pursuit. Developmentally the true psychopath is, in his nature, closer to an alligator than a normal person. That is, cold at the heart. That’s what Rossello and his cabal disclosed about themselves.
Normal folk are horror-stricken when a psychopath is discovered in their midst. Our revulsion is instinctive and our urgency to drive them away serves our safety and survival. This week the streets of San Juan testify to this. The shores of Baja serve example also.
But for me the most chilling question is why is it so common for psychopaths to attain high office and ruin things for the rest of us? At times it seems that healthy democracy is a vehicle so complex, we’ve yet to master it. But still, a governor was toppled in Puerto Rico. It wasn’t the French Revolution with torches and pitchforks. It wasn’t a military coup with goon squads, roundups and civilians disappeared. It was political change the way it’s supposed to happen: through peaceful, resolute action. Lessons will come from this. I hope we’re smart enough to see them.
David Glenn
Byron
Log In
