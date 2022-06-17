President Joe Biden’s policies are leaving Michigan families behind.
Every day seems to bring a new record for prices, whether it’s gas or food or other essential items. Families planning their summer vacations have seen the price tag rise as filling up the car, boat, and RV costs more with every mile. Many families have told my office they have had to cancel their plans because of the high costs.
We did not have these problems when Republicans were running Washington. In fact, we had record low unemployment, rising wages, and almost no inflation.
Now, with Biden and the Democrats in charge, the American people were just hammered with a 3% pay cut because their wages are not keeping up with the inflation caused by the Democrats’ policies.
These problems could have been foreseen before President Biden even took office.
During the 2020 election, Biden said that when he became president there would be “no more drilling on federal lands. No more drilling, including offshore. No ability for the oil industry to continue to drill, period.”
On the first day of his presidency, Biden went to work implementing polices that hurt American energy independence. He shut down the construction of a key pipeline that would deliver more oil and gas to the market. The canceled pipeline cost American families thousands of jobs.
Then in March 2021, President Biden and the Democrats signed into law a massive $2 trillion spending bill.
United Republican opposition and moderate Democrats like Senator Joe Manchin kept Biden and the radical left from making the bill even bigger. Can you imagine how much worse inflation would be if Biden had printed even more money?
Even other Democrats are calling out Biden.
At the end of last year, former Obama auto advisor Steven Rattner said, “The original sin was the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, passed in March … That contributed materially to today’s inflation levels.” He would then say on two separate occasions this spring that, “This is Biden’s inflation and he needs to own it,” and the “American Rescue Plan passed in the early days of the Biden Administration will go down in history as an extraordinary policy mistake.”
Of course, the excuses from Biden and the Democrats are changing all the time. First, they said inflation would be transitory and disappear, then they said it would be a minor problem, then they tried to blame it on Putin, and now they are attacking the very companies that produce the oil and gas our country needs.
Republicans have the solutions to fix these problems.
In fact, we have proposed the American Energy Independence from Russia Act seven times on the House floor, and each time Democrats have blocked it.
This bill would end Biden’s attacks on American energy workers and their families. It would require Biden to get congressional approval anytime he tries to block or delay federal energy leases and permits. Democrats could join Republicans in passing this bill and stop Biden’s attacks on American energy but so far, they have refused to do so.
The bill would also require Biden to submit an energy security plan that ensures our country has the U.S. crude oil, petroleum, and natural gas needed for national security. Republicans know how important it is for our country to have our own supply chains and that starts with American energy. If our country does not have its own supply of oil, not only will transportation be affected, but so will the manufacturing of products the American people use every day.
Finally, under the bill, the Department of the Interior must resume issuing oil and gas leases on federal lands. Biden must expedite the approval of leases and permits for more drilling. Every day he delays, he costs your family more and makes our country more dependent on foreign energy.
Biden and the Democrats want these rising prices to happen. Biden himself said the higher prices are part of an “incredible transition.”
There is nothing incredible about it though, and you and your family deserve better. I am fighting for American energy independence in Congress, so you and your family have reliable and affordable energy for years to come.
— Congressman John Moolenaar represents 15 counties in mid and northern Michigan in the U.S. House of Representatives.
