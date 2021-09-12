Can you believe it has been 20 years since terrorists flew airplanes into the twin towers of the World Trade Center in New York City?
Then another airliner crashed into the Pentagon, again piloted by terrorists.
Had it not been for the brave passengers and crew on Flight 93, the terrorists flying that airliner might have crashed into the White House or the Capitol Building, instead of a field in Somerset County, Pennsylvania. Because of the passengers’ courage, instead of the nearly 3,000 deaths on that fateful day, there might have been many more.
Investigators of the day’s tragic events have determined that the terrorist pilot of Flight 93 had dialed in the frequency for the navigational aid at Washington Reagan National Airport, indicating some target in Washington was intended.
Everyone who was alive and old enough to understand what was happening Sept. 11, 2001, remembers where they were and what they were doing.
We lived in Iowa in 2001 so we were in the Central Time Zone, and thus all the events occurred an hour earlier in the day than what the clocks registered in the East. I had meetings planned for that day, and as I recall, we continued with the meetings, but they took on a much more somber tone.
I remember the surge of patriotism and indignation as Americans all across the nation could hardly believe terrorists would attack us on our own soil. Church attendance spiked soon after 9/11. Unfortunately, while the patriotism continued for some time, the spiritual devotion seemed to wane as life resumed the “new normal.”
Adversity often drives us to our knees. However, while some “foxhole conversions” turn out to be genuine, it eventually becomes obvious that many others were shallow.
The prophet Micah appealed to the people of his day: “Let us acknowledge the Lord; let us press on to acknowledge him” (Micah 6:3 NIV). Pressing on, persevering is what it takes. Momentary resolutions can become permanent when we persevere. For our sake and for America’s sake, let’s press on.
