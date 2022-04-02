Owosso, MI (48867)

Today

Partly cloudy this morning. Increasing clouds with periods of showers this afternoon. High around 45F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow this evening. Snow showers overnight. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.