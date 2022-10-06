There’s a new report from NBC News that President Joe Biden has told a confidant — the Rev. Al Sharpton, of all people — that he will run for reelection in 2024. It’s not terribly well-sourced, attributing the information to “an official of Sharpton’s National Action Network” who told NBC what Sharpton had told him. In any event, the story says Biden told Sharpton, as the two posed for pictures after a White House meeting with civil rights leaders on Sept. 2: “I’m going to do it again. I’m going.”

A couple of weeks later, in an interview with CBS’s “60 Minutes” — the president’s first one-on-one interview with a news organization in months — Biden would not say that he is running again. “Look, if I were to say to you, I’m running again, a whole range of things come into play that I have — requirements I have to change and move and do.” That was slightly garbled, but what Biden apparently meant was that a formal declaration of candidacy would mean that Biden would have to obey a number of election laws, with their requirements for fundraising disclosure, that kick in once a candidate has officially declared.

