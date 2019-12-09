Our intelligence community, national security officials and a bipartisan Senate Intelligence Committee report have all confirmed that it was the Russian government — and not Ukraine — that interfered in our 2016 election.
This isn’t about rehashing the 2016 election or partisan politics — it is a matter of national security. Russia, a foreign adversary, struck at the very heart of our democracy, and we know they are already trying to interfere in the 2020 election.
Obscuring this key fact only further enables Russian efforts and undermines our ability to safeguard our democracy. Members of both parties must come together to pass legislation strengthening election security and ensure no foreign adversary can meddle in our elections again.
— Peters,the ranking member of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, released the statement after chairmen for the Senate Judiciary, Finance and Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs announced they are seeking information from individuals tied to a Russian-led disinformation campaign falsely accusing Ukraine of interfering in the 2016 election.
