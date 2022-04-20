Owosso, MI (48867)

Today

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low near 45F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low near 45F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.