Trade deals need to work for Michigan’s workers, farmers and businesses. Although the USMCA is not perfect, it is an improvement from the initial deal announced by the Administration and includes strict labor standards and stronger enforcement mechanisms that I pushed for. That’s why I believe the USMCA will make some progress for Michigan and why I supported the USMCA when it came before the Senate for a vote.
But our work does not end here. We must ensure this deal continues to work for Michigan. I will keep pressing current and future Administrations to vigorously enforce the USMCA and properly review it in the near future.
U.S. Sen. Gary Peters
Michigan
