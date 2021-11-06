Walter Dixon served two deployments in Korea. His second occurred only five days after he was married.
About a year later, he was declared dead. But no one back home in Waynesville, Missouri, knew the news was premature.
He was a half-mile from his post when he saw five men from his unit cut down by artillery. One man’s legs were so broken that Dixon took his field jacket and wrapped them to hold them together.
Upon returning for his weapon, he was captured by Chinese soldiers supporting the North Koreans. Meanwhile, an explosive struck the location where the five men lay. When the bodies were recovered, his jacket with letters from his wife in the pockets was found. They mistakenly identified him as deceased.
As a prisoner of war for 21/2 years, Dixon searched for wood to burn to stay warm. At times, he even cooked rats as sustenance.
He escaped five times, but was captured and punished each time. When fighting ended, the Red Cross came to the camp and notified the prisoners of their release.
Back home in Missouri, however, life had continued. His wife, believing he was dead, remarried. When Dixon returned home, he didn’t blame his wife for moving on. He realized she would have to divorce one of her husbands and she chose to divorce Dixon. He bore no resentment.
He returned to the military and even went on to serve in Vietnam, earning seven Purple Hearts altogether.
As for romantic interest, Dixon married the woman who wrote his obituary, and they had three children together.
Had he not left his jacket behind while helping a wounded buddy, he likely would have been reported missing instead of dead. Although he did not actually die, he forfeited the life he might have had.
Jesus said, “Greater love has no one than this: to lay down one’s life for one’s friends” (John 15:13 NIV). As we observe Veterans Day this coming week, remember all veterans, especially those who like Walter Dixon sacrificed on behalf of others.
— The Rev. Ron McClung, a former pastor of Owosso Wesleyan Church and former assistant general secretary for the denomination, is retired and resides in Owosso.
