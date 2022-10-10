Pause for a moment at a heritage marker here, 100 miles from Ottawa, to read the history of the game of lacrosse in the Mohawk language, printed along with the French and English versions. Then, pause to consider what Canadians did last week and what Americans will do this week.

Last Friday, Canadians coast to coast marked a National Day of Truth and Reconciliation, gathering for hours of drumming and singing, marching in solidarity with those called First Canadians, and meditating on the experience of Indigenous peoples in Canada. They wore orange shirts to commemorate the garment taken from Phyllis Webstad of the Stswecem’c Xgat’tem band at age 6 on her first day in a residential school in 1973.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.