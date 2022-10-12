New policies are needed to help Michigan families get back on track. Under President Joe Biden, inflation has hit historic highs, energy prices have soared, and wages are not keeping up with rising prices.
President Biden’s policies have also made our country less safe and have done long-term damage to America’s schoolchildren. Republicans are committed to getting America back on track with policies that work. When Republicans led the House of Representatives, we had a strong economy with low inflation and affordable energy.
President Biden has printed trillions of dollars in his short time in office. These massive increases in spending have sent inflation soaring. As a result, grocery prices have increased 13.5% in the last year — the largest increase in over 40 years. Constituents tell me every day about how these costs are affecting them.
A woman from Roscommon said that she has had to cut back significantly on groceries and visits to her grandkids. A man from Isabella County told me that he and his wife had to come out of retirement to start working again just to make ends meet.
To curb inflation and bring prices down, we must end wasteful spending and repeal excessive regulations burdening small businesses and driving up prices. Raising taxes on hardworking families, energy producers, and small businesses will only make the problem worse. We must let families keep more of their money at home instead of sending it to Washington.
Before President Biden took office, the average price of gas had been under $3 every day since 2017. Now, Michigan families are regularly expecting to pay $4 per gallon. On his first day in office, Biden canceled the Keystone XL pipeline, making it clear that he would oppose oil and gas development. His anti-development policies are hurting Michigan families and jeopardizing America’s national security.
I support an all-of-the-above energy strategy that will create new jobs and bolster our national security while utilizing our nation’s abundant domestic resources. We must also make sure Line 5 remains open and safely build a tunnel around it that will protect Michigan’s outdoor heritage. Line 5 carries energy Michigan families rely on to heat their homes and shutting it down would be catastrophic.
As some Democrats have encouraged “defunding” the police, violent crime in Michigan has surged 13 percent, murder 30 percent, and assault 24 percent. To protect our neighborhoods, police need more funding, not less. We must stand with the police to bolster recruiting, retention, and training efforts. I will also defend the Second Amendment and the right to self-defense, so criminals are not the only ones with firearms.
Students were left behind during the pandemic while the Biden administrationn and its allies kept schools closed long after it was safe to return. According to the National Center for Education Statistics, student performance is now the lowest it has been in two decades. I support the Parents Bill of Rights Act that places children’s needs at the forefront and affords parents the right to be involved in their children’s education so they can reach their fullest potential.
We cannot continue the failed policies of the Biden administration and congressional Democrats. That is why my Republican colleagues and I have created the Commitment to America — to change course and deliver for the American people. We will never stop fighting for your economic freedom, your security, and your right to be involved in your kids’ education. Learn more about the Republican Commitment to America at republicanleader.gov/commitment.
— Congressman John Moolenaar represents the residents of 15 Michigan counties in the U.S. House of Representatives, including Shiawassee County.
