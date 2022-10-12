New policies are needed to help Michigan families get back on track. Under President Joe Biden, inflation has hit historic highs, energy prices have soared, and wages are not keeping up with rising prices.

President Biden’s policies have also made our country less safe and have done long-term damage to America’s schoolchildren. Republicans are committed to getting America back on track with policies that work. When Republicans led the House of Representatives, we had a strong economy with low inflation and affordable energy.

