I am a lifelong Democrat, and I have spoken against the behavior of President Donald Trump consistently in this venue.
But every objection I’ve made had zero to do with my personal politics. On the contrary, if a conversation between President Barack Obama and another head of state had revealed an identical abuse of power (as the Trump phone call now presents to the House of Representatives) I would have immediately called for his impeachment.
Payment of hush money while lying about adultery, attempting to dismantle the Russia investigation by firing the director of the FBI (in addition to dispatching his counsel to fire Director Robert Mueller) not to mention his utter disrespect for the dignity of his office. None of these apparently rise to the level of impeachment.
But surely, all Republican patriots will now agree that repeatedly inviting other nations to interfere and, potentially, sabotage our elections is an abuse of power supremely deserving of removal from office. The party and/or politics of each citizen must have no bearing on our unified defense of that document which makes us all Americans: the Constitution of the United States.
Thomas Smith
Durand
