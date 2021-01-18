Who’da thunk it? A genuine Nazi of our very own! Can we keep him? Hold on, he’s probably ersatz; a real Nazi wouldn’t allow such tripe to appear if he had any say so. He should be commended for allowing such viewpoints to be held up for scrutiny, proof that there’s no lack of fascists within our community.
Every conceivable method to influence this election failed. Intimidation, suppression, gerrymandering, coercion, begging, sedition — all cannot alter the fact that a change at the top was sanctioned by 81 million people, 7 million more than the also-ran. For those that need to go barefoot to count beyond 10, that amounts to a woodshed whoppin’. His endless incitement to subvert his loss is producing exactly what he needs — an excuse to declare martial law. To what end, who knows? Bullets instead of ballots? That so many remain loyal to someone so clearly self-centered is a testament to the cult of personality.
As long as you’re in his corner, he’ll use you. But don’t mistake that for friendship. He only looks out for No. 1; everyone else is No. 2. You can fool all of the people some of the time. If you believe antifascists stormed the U.S. Capitol, there’s the proof you can fool some of the people all of the time.
But you can never fool all of the people all of the time. In a different vein someone recently asked for amusing acts committed by our president. For your viewing pleasure, check out Donald Trump as “The Wanderer.”
Mike Martin
Owosso
