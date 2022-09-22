A recent contributor asked the salient question: what will it take for Trump devotees to “get it?” After more than a half-dozen years of heretical, contra-constitutional behavior (including a proven, openly-admitted attempted coup to prevent the peaceful transfer of power), this classic example of autocratic demagoguery has survived every scandal which, in any other political figure, would have condemned the perpetrator to the irrevocable state of “persona non grata.”
Instead, with every rising offense to American democracy and civility, Donald Trump’s cult redoubles its fanatic support. And in a new polling done by a Chicago think tank researching white supremacy, fully 3% (or 13 millions of these Americans) actually believe violent confrontation for the purpose of restoring Trump to the presidency is now justified. This clearly has grown wildly beyond the numbers which comprise radical white supremacist militias; it now embraces voters who, until the rhetoric of 45’s presidency, would never have considered violence as a political tactic.
