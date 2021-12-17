I am writing this letter in honor of my father, Duane Ivan Black, who passed Dec. 7, 2021.
Duane Ivan Black was born Jan. 28, 1935, to Ivan and Doris Black of Perry. He was the youngest of two sons and was raised in the typical rural lifestyle. He attended Michigan Agricultural College (now Michigan State University) and, while attending, obtained a job at Glaser’s Lumber Company in Vernon. He eventually went on to own the company.
He has a son (Steve) and daughter (Diane) with his first wife, Mary. He then married Arlene, my mom, who had two children of her own whom he took in with open arms. Together, they had me, and I couldn’t have asked for a better childhood.
I have only heard stories about all my dad did for the small town of Vernon as I was 6 years old when we moved to Owosso. One story was helping rebuild the library. He was president of the Corunna Public Schools board of education for many years and served on a variety of boards throughout the community. When I was growing up, I have fond memories of my dad when he was president of the Shiawassee County Fair Board and all the fun he had with the amazing people who volunteered there.
When I was in high school, he and my mom were Band Booster presidents, and I know if any of my former bandmates are reading this, they will have fond memories of him as well.
My father started out with nothing and became a self-made man. He was a hard worker and an amazing provider and he taught me the importance of hard work and what it means to earn a living. Unfortunately, his only mistake was marrying his third wife, who did everything in her power to destroy any relationships he had with those he loved and who loved him. My siblings and I found out he had passed three days after and were not even told about his funeral.
I know there are others out there who may have been impacted by him in one way or another and should know that he no longer is with us. The only thing that truly gives me peace is knowing that he is finally free from her and is now in a better place.
Dr. Kristin M. (Black) Stockbridge
Jackson
