Owosso, MI (48867)

Today

Becoming cloudy with snow likely overnight. Low 29F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

Becoming cloudy with snow likely overnight. Low 29F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. About one inch of snow expected.