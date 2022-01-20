It is important now more than ever for parents to intentionally build their child’s executive function.
Executive function is all about self regulation. This is critical for all children’s learning and development. Similar to a police officer directing traffic, a child’s executive function focuses their attention, filters distractions and allows them to switch gears.
Here are some activities that you can do with your child to help improve memory, help their impulse control and help make transitions easier, which all improve executive function.
Some activities that are typically developmentally appropriate for children 6 to 18 months are peek-a-boo, pretend play and nursery rhymes with hand movements.
For children 18 to 36 months, it is important to play active games like freeze dance, memory games and to talk about emotions.
When children are between ages 3 and 5, it is important to add props into their pretend play, they can also retell stories to another person and play matching games.
Children 5 to 7 years are able to play games that they can enforce the rules themselves such as card games, board games, physically active games (i.e. duck duck goose, dodge ball, Simon says) and strategy games.
Erik Mack
Antrim Township
