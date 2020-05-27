While the controversy over an unnamed local barber and politicized protests take place around Michigan, state deaths from COVID-19 passed 5,000 and the nation is now over 100,000. It’s sad to see many people ignoring the advice of public health officials under the false guise of liberty or personal freedom.
I encourage others to follow “Social Distancing for Owosso,” a group of local citizens on Facebook, to join together and advocate for a safe path forward. Local businesses may be struggling, but their success and the safety of the public shouldn’t be wrongly perceived as mutually exclusive.
Misinformation, another issue the general public faces, is often spread through social media, but this group has the potential to be an apolitical place where government statistics and updates from local businesses can be shared. While COVID-19 and proper social distancing make it impossible to be close to one another in person, it is still possible for the people of this county to come together in support of a safe and responsible reopening.
Currently, the groups leading protests against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the state lockdown are receiving all of the attention and donations, but there’s a lack of advocacy for social distancing and the continuance of the practices that are saving lives and keeping frontline workers as safe as possible. The group is growing every day and is focused on a slow and safe reopening, factual information and social distancing that is sorely lacking in Owosso.
Brendan Dewley
Owosso
