It is universally acknowledged that the purpose of a visit by the commander-in-chief in a combat zone is to boost morale and listen to the needs of our troops. After ignoring this responsibility for 700 days, President Donald Trump finally flew to Iraq — while complaining en route about the dangers of the journey.
While speaking to our men and women in uniform, he treated the occasion like one of his campaign rallies, blaming Democrats for the government shutdown he created and taking credit for a 10-percent pay raise that never occurred.
Let’s repeat that: He lied to the troops about an inflated amount of pay increase (which he said he had demanded) while also claiming they hadn’t received any increases for years.
There is only one excuse for this kind of despicable behavior: Complaining about the risks to his safety, denigrating troops who are Democrats and lying about non-existent pay increases. The excuse is Trump is a disgrace, a self-absorbed con man who has never cared about the welfare of our valiant warriors. There is one positive development: Now that the Trump Foundation has been shutdown due to long term abuse and self-dealing corruption, Trump and his family can no longer falsely claim to donate to veterans’ causes.
For two years we have been waiting for Trump to “grow into the presidency”; it is long past time for the nation to reject this pretender, this charlatan, this impostor who will never be capable of becoming an American chief executive.
Thomas Smith
Durand
(1) comment
Thank you for sharing this. Very well said.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.