After receiving a superfluity of campaign circulars — over a dozen from Sheriff Brian BeGole alone — and annoying TV commercials from self-proclaimed political pundits for the Aug. 2 primary, I chose to change gears for the moment.

On Sunday, the basketball world said goodbye to one of the greatest NBA players of all time. From the day Bill Russell joined the Boston Celtics as their center for the 1956-57 season, I became a lifetime fan of the Celtics, and of course, Russell, during his 13 years with the team and after he retired. He was a modest scorer for his career — over 15 points per game average — but an outstanding rebounder and shot-blocker.

