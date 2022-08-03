After receiving a superfluity of campaign circulars — over a dozen from Sheriff Brian BeGole alone — and annoying TV commercials from self-proclaimed political pundits for the Aug. 2 primary, I chose to change gears for the moment.
On Sunday, the basketball world said goodbye to one of the greatest NBA players of all time. From the day Bill Russell joined the Boston Celtics as their center for the 1956-57 season, I became a lifetime fan of the Celtics, and of course, Russell, during his 13 years with the team and after he retired. He was a modest scorer for his career — over 15 points per game average — but an outstanding rebounder and shot-blocker.
Picture this: Tom Brady has received scores of accolades during his 22 years in the NFL. He was on six Super Bowl winners with the New England Patriots and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Sportswriters have stated that (unretired) Brady has “won” seven Super Bowls. I have debated with friends that Brady did not win those Super Bowls, but he quarterbacked those teams that achieved those numbers. Granted, he has been a brilliant QB over the years and has been voted MVP three times.
During Russell’s 13-year career, all with the Celtics, he was a major influence with the team that won 11 NBA titles. Arguably, he had a supporting cast of great players over those years. Russell was voted MVP five times. His highest annual salary was reported to be — get this — $100,001 in 1965, and that was because he insisted on being paid more than his rival Wilt Chamberlain’s $100,000. Adjusted for inflation, it would be equivalent to over $900,000 today. Some of the current NBA players are making more than that for two games.
Did the Celtics get a remarkable return on investment from Russell? No doubt. A Hall of Famer from the word “go.”
A truly sterling legend of the game.
