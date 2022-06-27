Six unelected, unaccountable, conservative justices on the Supreme Court of the United States did what their conservative dark-money conspirators from the Federalist Society placed them in their positions to do: first, strike down Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey. Their next targets could be legalized same-sex marriage, contraception rights and access, desegregationof public schools and restoration of bans on interracial marriage.
Prior to the Civil War, abortion and contraception were legal and widely practiced by European settlers, as well as by Indigenous peoples. The American Medical Association became the first crusaders against reproductive rights after slavery was abolished and the ranks of Black midwives swelled. The American Medical Association did not want to have to compete with midwives for business and their misogyny was fuel for their anti-reproductive rights agenda.
Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito’s majority opinion stated “Until the latter part of the 20th century, such a right was entirely unknown in American law. Indeed, when the 14th Amendment was adopted, three quarters of the states made abortion a crime at all stages of pregnancy.” Justice Alito’s words unwittingly confirm the historical accuracy of the origin of abortion and contraception bans in the United States.
Christian evangelicals overwhelmingly supported abortion and contraception rights until the mid-1980s. Prior to abortion becoming an effective wedge issue and political organizing tool for the newly formed coalition known as the religious right, the anti-reproductive rights campaign was viewed by the Christian community as a “Catholic agenda.”
After the ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson was issued, Justice Clarence Thomas, a former Catholic priest aspirant, enthusiastically advertised his willingness to take cases that will build on the Dobbs v. Jackson decision to specifically target the rights to same-sex marriage as well as contraception access. Despite the assurances of Justice Alito that nothing in his decision can be interpreted to apply to other civil rights, we must not be fooled. In the infamous words of Judge Judy: “Don’t pee on my leg and tell me it’s raining.”
The Dobbs. v. Jackson was an exercise of raw judicial power by the highest court in the land, one which has clearly been captured by conservative extremist activists who wish to roll back the rights of the poor, the oppressed, the marginalized and the disenfranchised. The decision in this case is nothing short of a declaration of a successful judicial coup on the secular state by a Catholic extremist conspiracy.
The implications of the Supreme Court’s coup for religious freedoms in this country are chilling. This illegitimate court zealously protects the religious liberties of a minuscule minority of Christians, while simultaneously eviscerating the religious rights of mainstream Christians, along with Jews and Muslims.
Christianity has a long tradition of allowing and even assisting with abortion care before “the quickening stage” of pregnancy going all the way back to Jesus’ time. Under Jewish teaching, abortion is required if necessary to protect the health, mental or physical well-being of the woman, among other reasons. Islam also protects abortion care. “Muslims have complex understandings of conception, gestation, and life and abortion is a part of that,” says Zahra Ayubi, a professor of religion at Dartmouth College. “Abortion has generally been permitted up to 120 days in Islam, and restrictive abortion laws, like the near-total ban in Texas, take away from Muslim rights to abortion in their tradition and their religion.”
The obliteration of religious liberties for all Americans who are not Christian fundamentalists is a travesty of justice for the vast majority of religious believers in America. So-called Christians who weaponize vulnerable demographic groups to further their extremist political agendas must repent of their sinful ways and heed the word of the Bible:
“Woe to those who make unjust laws, to those who issue oppressive decrees, to deprive the poor of their rights and withhold justice from my people, making widows their prey and robbing the fatherless.” (Isaiah 10:1-2)
False prophets who preach in support of shunning people for their sincerely held beliefs, segregation and exclusion, using Christianity to accrue money and power for themselves, oppressing women, children, other races, religions, and those who lack political and social power, will not be forgiven by the God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob.
All those who have a personal relationship with the Creator are called to actively reject false religious teachings and go with God exclusively.
Theresa Rathwell
Corunna
