Having our nation’s capital in an independent district that is neutral and not part of any state has served our nation well for more than 200 years.
The Constitution says that the nation’s capital should be a federal district, and not a state.
This unconstitutional bill would dramatically change the capital of our nation and that’s why I voted against it.
Editor’s Note: Thursday, the House of Representatives passed a bill to make Washington D.C. the 51st state in the United States of America.
John Moolenaar
U.S. representative
Fourth District, Michigan
