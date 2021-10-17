Right to Life is following up on Texas’ anti-freedom, anti-woman, anti-reproductive rights vigilante empowerment law by aiding localities across the country to enact more unconstitutional bans on abortion care.
The end game of these Constitution abolitionists has always been to restore women’s status back to second-class citizenship by depriving them of all reproductive rights. The ends justify the means, according to Right to Life. A reasonable person would beg to differ.
There is another nation we can observe to watch precisely where the denial of women’s reproductive rights leads. China has systematically forced abortions on women, involuntarily sterilized them, and caused China’s scourge of abandoned infants, all thanks to its former one-child per family policy.
Chinese government officials never targeted men’s rights or forced men to be sterilized. Would most Americans describe China as a nation where individual liberties are valued and protected? I doubt it.
Theresa Rathwell
Corunna
