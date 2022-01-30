It was with sadness that I learned of the passing of former Owosso Police Chief Nelson Gates. That sadness, however, quickly turned to feelings of joy as I recalled all the good he did for our community.
Chief Gates and I interacted quite often on a professional level during the years he served as police chief while I was principal at Owosso High School. Law enforcement ran in my family. I have two younger brothers who had careers in law enforcement in the Flint area, so I was somewhat attached to that line of work. Nelson knew both of my brothers and they knew him, and they also saw the same person that I knew for many years.
Chief Gates was a peace officer. He looked for the good in people, even when he saw negative human behavior on a daily basis. He was a master at deescalating a volatile situation. I also saw him when he had to be forceful in situations. Even though he was a peaceful man at his core, he was a strong person if the situation required it. He was extremely fair and even-keeled in his pjudgments.
During my years as principal, the student council sponsored school dances after each home football and basketball game. They had to secure chaperones for every dance, and never had to ask Chief Gates to be there — he volunteered his time freely until each dance ended at 11 p.m. He would positively interact with students and check the parking lots to make them safe for students to go out into the darkness to their cars after every dance.
He was very caring and proactive. I jokingly called him “The Top Cop at the Sock Hop.” Yes, Chief Gates was truly one of Owosso’s finest. The community was blessed to have him serve for so many years. Thank you Nelson.
Roger Elford
Owosso High School principal, retired
