Consider this prayer used regularly by the British House of Commons and House of Lords since the year 1660: “Almighty God, by whom alone kings reign, and princes decree justice; and from whom alone cometh all counsel, wisdom, and understanding, we thine unworthy servants, here gathered together in thy name, do most humbly beseech thee to send down thy heavenly wisdom from above, to direct and guide us in all our consultations; and grant that we, having thy fear always before our eyes, and laying aside all private interests, prejudices, and partial affections, the result of all our counsels may be to the glory of thy blessed Name …”
Would things be any different in our country today if those in leadership positions had all along been asking God for his help in a similar fashion? We think so. Unfortunately, we’ll never know. God help us. And God, please bless America.
Jim and Kim Lockwood
Bennington Township
Thank you. Prayers & blessings for all.
