What has the United States got in common with Canada and China? In Canada, Trudeau is so far left, he talks out of the left side of his mouth. He says he’ll fine truckers $100,000, put them in jail for a year and take their license away from them. Now you would only have scab drivers to haul your freight. Remember, the families of truckers in jail won’t like scab drivers taking their jobs. I wouldn’t want to be a scab truck driver and if you blow your horn in support, they’ll handcuff you and take you to jail.
The United States is not far behind and truckers on the west coast are starting to organize to go to Washington.
As far as China is concerned, if truckers did what the ones in Canada and other countries have done they’d either be shot or disappear and never be found.
Before I retired, I went through two shutdowns as a trucker. One was with steel haulers and the other was freight haulers. I was unloading gas in Muskegon and four guys got out of a car and asked if I knew there was a shut down. I said yes, and I’m going home. They said “good choice.”
Gary Kiger
Owosso
