April is Nationla Child Abuse Prevention Month and I need your help.
I have spoken twice with a nice young man who works with State Rep. Ben Frederick, R-Owosso, concerning criminal sexual conduct (CSC) against children. I have requested a bill to be passed in Michigan that all CSC against children will result in life in prison. All means all! This would also include any online images or pictures owned by that person.
I have also requested these crimes can no longer be plead down. You do this life-damaging crime to a child, you do life without parole.
I am asking anyone who has children, grandchildren or a love for our children and innocence to call Frederick at (517) 373-0841. Together we can see this bill be passed. Please don’t stay silent. Too many children will be silenced if we don’t speak on their behalf.
Thank you and may God richly bless you.
Debbi Reed-Davis
Owosso
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.