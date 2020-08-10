Thank you to the following voters who approved the millage renewal of Shiawassee Area Transportation Agency’s (SATA’s) services on Aug. 4, on behalf of all Shiawassee County residents who rely on SATA for transportation and independence and the dedicated employees who make that transportation possible each day:
n City of Perry — 71.4 percent of voters supported the millage
n Caledonia Township — 72 percent of voters supported the millage
n Owosso Township — 69.7 percent of voters supported the millage
SATA has provided transportation to the residents of Shiawassee County since 2000 and we will work hard to proudly continue to do so. Thank you for allowing us to be part of the lives of individuals who want and need SATA’s transportation services.
Mary S. Rice
Executive Director
Shiawassee Area
Transportation Agency
