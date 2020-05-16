In the White House rose garden the other day, President Donald Trump was asked “What are your plans for Mother’s Day?”
This is a transcript of his reply, verbatim: “Well, we’ll be together. I’m going to Camp David, meeting, a big meeting with the Joint Chiefs of Staff and Camp David is this very special place that nobody ever gets to see, but it’s a great work environment, and we’re going to have meetings on different things, and our military has never looked better. It’s never been better. We ‘ve never had the kinds of equipment that we have now. And, you know, we had planes that were 50 years old and more. Fighter jets. Now we have the best in the world, the F-35, and the F-18, and, you know, what we have is incredible. The equipment and the people we have are great, but you know they have to have equipment, and we’ve spent 1.5 trillion dollars. Really more than that, and we’ve totally rebuilt our military, which you have to do. You know, I’m a very budget conscious person. It’s what you have to do. The nice thing it was all built in the USA and plenty of equipment coming. A lot of this equipment is coming. So it’s very important that we have the best military and we have the …Our military has never been in condition and like it is now and soon will be.”
This response is technically what psychiatrists term a “word salad.” It’s a good demonstration of a disorder in thinking where a person begins at point A, in synch with another’s reality, but then loses track and wanders around in a flow of free association, only to finish far from point A.
The main thing is the utterance makes little sense. To start at Mother’s Day and end up with fighter jets and global ideas like “the military” is an incoherent journey. It’s a common feature of schizophrenia, but can be seen to emerge, as here, in better integrated people under great strain. Let’s call it a temporary psychotic moment. If your Uncle Oswald starting talking as unhinged as this at the dinner table you’d probably get him to a hospital pronto. Even if you’d never studied psychology, instinct would warn you something was very wrong.
Monday, Trump was flummoxed by a question and huffily walked away in the middle of a press briefing, leaving questions hanging and reporters slack-jawed. Close observation reveals that his appearance is changing of late — he’s more haggard and vague. His eyes hold more suspicion and strain. His tweets are looser and more vitriolic.
On Fox News, he called FBI agents “human scum” for their work discovering Michael Flynn’s illegal liaison with Russian agents. His reversals in thinking and plain distortions of reality are more “out there.” He never made it to Camp David last weekend; instead he issued a fevered “twitter storm” of whiny attacks on his perceived enemies.
For a germophobic person, the prospect of the virus touching his personal space must be horrifying. And so the grandiosity that usually buoys him is failing. The center is not holding. His clinical signs portend rapid mental deterioration.
We can no longer afford to hide from the truth that, given his incapacity to deal with present realities, his confusion and disorganization is endangering our most vulnerable Americans.
Dear cabinet members, please recall the history of dementia in his bloodline. This is the moment the 25th amendment was crafted for. Let’s get Trump out on the fairways and away from a burden of duties he cannot bear. I don’t want to see him fall apart on CNN and I’ll bet you don’t either. He has suffered enough. And so have we all.
David Glenn
Byron
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.