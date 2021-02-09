Congressman John Moolenaar, congratulations on your appointment to the House Committee on Appropriations this term. You’ll be busy working on bills that set budget levels affecting every aspect of Michigan’s economy. I assume you’re handsomely paid for such critical work.
While you’re doing that, Congressman, your constituents are working on their own budgets, though on a much smaller scale and with a lot fewer zeros in their numbers. While 2020 median household income levels won’t be published until later this year, the 2019 average median household income in Shiawassee County was $55,249, $4,335 less than Michigan’s average and $10,463 below than the national average.
I can’t imagine the 2020 numbers will look any better, especially after the way things were going in our state as last year ended. In December, for example:
n Michigan’s unemployment rate rose to 7.5%
n Millions of Michigan citizens wondered (as they still do) how to survive when their unemployment and food supplement benefits expire.
n Thousands of newly unemployed Michiganders lost their health benefits.
n 2,863 Michigan citizens died from Coronavirus.
Where were you, Congressman, when this was occurring? Were you busy on the national level taking action to help Michigan prepare for efficient administration of vaccines as they were approved? You do, after all, serve on the Food and Drug Administration.
Were you working with both both sides of the aisle on a rescue package?
Were you supporting, by word and example, steps proven necessary to mitigate the viral spread so Michigan businesses could safely reopen?
Or in December were you, along with three other Michigan legislators, busy adding your signature to the Texas attorney General’s suit attempting to disenfranchise your state’s voters and interfere with the United States’ historically smooth transfer of power? Were you busy reinforcing lies and misinformation?
In your recent letter to The Argus-Press you included more misinformation. You described your objection to the new administration’s efforts to raise the federal minimum wage to $15. In essence, you said if Michigan employers were required to pay that horrific amount, they’d have to charge their customers higher prices and, ultimately, destroy Michigan’s economy. What you didn’t mention, however, was that (unfortunately) the raise doesn’t apply to our friends working at, for instance, McDonald’s or Home Depot. The increase is just what it’s called, federal. It will go to people paid, directly or indirectly, by the U.S. government: their contractors, subcontractors and their employees. At this point it is not directed at Michigan because at this point only Michigan can do that.
The federal minimum wage is $7.25. In 2009 the Obama administration’s effort to raise the rate was shot down leaving it at $7.25 for 11 more years. Could you live on $7.25 an hour?
Congressman Moolenaar, it’s time to settle down and get to work for your state and your district. Election 2022 will be here before you know it and Michiganders have long memories.
Kathy Olund
Durand
