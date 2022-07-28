Shiawassee County deserves better and it cannot happen without your vote in the Aug. 2 primary.
My name is Lisa Biskupski-Pangborn. I am running for County Commissioner District 6.
I grew up in Bay County on a pickle farm. After high school, I joined the U.S. Navy; they trained me as a nurse and I traveled the world. I was deployed in Operation Desert Storm.
What made me get involved in politics? My mother died last April of COVID-19. She was fully vaccinated. I had no answers. I could not understand how Congress had not had hearings to get to the source of COVID-19 to prevent it from happening again and it made me want to get involved and try to make a difference.
Another reason is my neighbor’s daughter was followed home by a man from Walmart. She was only 17 and no one else was home. She called 911 and it took over an hour for the Michigan State Police to respond. Her family was told there was no staff on duty for the sheriff to respond and would have to wait for MSP. Imagine what can happen in an hour to this poor child? We can do better.
I want to encourage the sheriff’s office to improve their response time and their visibility in our county. Since I announced my decision to run for commissioner, I have discussed these issues with our sheriff. As of last week, the sheriff is adding on a nightshift and I have personally seen their visibility increase. If I can make an impact when I made my original announcement, imagine what I can do if elected to county commissioner. I will fight for our great county to have the necessary financial resources to feel safe and secure in their home.
I will give a strong presence and accountability for all voter,s along with promoting an honest and transparent government.
A short-term goal is to bring back integrity and trust to the county. We need to be more efficient with county funds — it’s your tax dollars. Also, I want effective and fair policy-making. A long-term goal is to continue to work on a stable solution for retirement, pensions and 401Ks
I am pro-God and pro-Constitution. I promise if elected I will treat all with respect and never be dismissive with residents’ concerns. I am a common sense conservative looking forward to this challenge and would appreciate your vote.
Lisa Biskupski-Pangborn
County commissioner
candidate, District 6
Owosso
Please vote only for the commissioner in your district
