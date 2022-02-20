I just want to express a big thank you to many. I was recently inducted into the Owosso High School Athletic Hall of Fame. What a blast from the past.
First, I’d like to thank the Owosso School District, the athletic department and the Owosso Sports Boosters for making this all possible. The reception, Hall of Fame plaque and all of the acknowledgments given during the evening of the induction were greatly appreciated. Thank you for including my family and friends, too.
Secondly, I’d like to thank many others who had an impact on me during my high school years, starting with my parents. They were my biggest fans and never missed a game. My parents and sisters were my biggest supporters.
I have a lot of gratitude for my coaches and faculty at OHS.
Mrs. Pauline “Denny” Hill, though she is not here today, made a huge impact on me. She was more than just a coach. I have her to thank for introducing me to basketball. I loved playing for this iconic lady.
Mr. John Miller (the athletic director at the time) helped me with my shooting form during my lunch hours.
Mrs. Nancy Balko and Mrs. Glenda Caszatt who could always be seen in the stands during our basketball games. They were huge supporters of our basketball team. OHS teachers and faculty were the best.
Gary Webster (another inductee) and Jerome Murphy are also to be thanked. The coverage they gave our girls’ basketball team was phenomenal. There are many great articles in my scrapbook that I’ll always cherish.
Most importantly, I need to thank my former varsity teammates (1972-76). My successes were the team’s successes. Any records set were because of the whole team. You know the saying “There is no I in team.” I had such great teammates.
Lastly, I need to thank my husband. He was my biggest supporter and fan I had while I was playing for Central Michigan University.
I have so many to thank and so many memories.
Thank you family and friends, coaches, OHS faculty, The Argus-Press and former teammates. I felt very honored to have been inducted into the Owosso High Athletic Hall of Fame and will forever remember it.
Linda (Hemgesberg) “Hem” Murphy
Owosso
